AstraZeneca Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,631 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 553% compared to the average daily volume of 556 call options.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

