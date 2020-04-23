Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 776 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 605% compared to the average daily volume of 110 call options.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,428.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $4,264,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 122.2% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.