FY2020 EPS Estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Decreased by Analyst

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB/S alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.