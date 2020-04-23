Desjardins Comments on Canadian National Railway’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.70. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

NYSE CNI opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $636,605,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $37,988,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,994,000 after purchasing an additional 413,309 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

