G.Research Comments on Schlumberger Limited.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Equities research analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a report released on Monday, April 20th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. G.Research also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

NYSE:SLB opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 457,879 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

