FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.43.

TSE AFN opened at C$22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $417.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.17. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$61.12.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

