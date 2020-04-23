Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Honeywell International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a research note issued on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HON. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

HON opened at $133.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average of $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

