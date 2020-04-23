General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of General Electric in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

GE opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $447,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

