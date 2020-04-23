Dominion Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after purchasing an additional 442,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,724,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

