Analysts Anticipate California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to Announce -$1.38 EPS

Brokerages expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to announce earnings per share of ($1.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.78). California Resources reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 319%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year earnings of ($11.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($5.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($12.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.19) to ($3.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. California Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

CRC stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 4.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,232 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 68,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

