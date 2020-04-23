Avis Budget Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,206 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the average daily volume of 4,699 call options.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,553 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,237,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 41,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.33.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Northcoast Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Consumer Edge cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

