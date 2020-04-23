Antero Midstream Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 14,644 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 590% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,122 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.00. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

