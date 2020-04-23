Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Shares Up 5.2%

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.79, 27,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 40,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several research firms have commented on ALIAF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alacer Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alacer Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.