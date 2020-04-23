Medicine Mind (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Up 8.2%

Medicine Mind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 752,577 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 709,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Medicine Mind Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Medicine Mind, Inc provides health and allied services. It includes biofeedback, neurofeedback, meditation, and health coaching. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

