Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Stock Price Up 22.8%

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY)’s share price rose 22.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.25 and last traded at $99.25, approximately 190 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sinotruk (Hong Kong) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy duty trucks (HDTs), light duty trucks, buses, and related parts in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks, Engines, and Finance.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.