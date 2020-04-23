TYMLEZ Group (ASX:TYM) Trading Down 100%

TYMLEZ Group (ASX:TYM) fell 100% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.02 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.02 ($0.01), 427,149 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$313,737.00 ($222,508.51).

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider Niv Dagan 1,022,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st.

Tymlez Group Limited engages in the software development business in Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, and the United States. The company provides blockchain software solution platform that enables businesses to develop, deploy, and manage blockchain applications algorithms. It offers Tymlez Platform that develops various blockchain-based applications.

