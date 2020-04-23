LIFE360 (ASX:360) Stock Price Up 2.2%

LIFE360 Inc (ASX:360) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$2.04 ($1.45) and last traded at A$1.86 ($1.32), approximately 106,816 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.82 ($1.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of $285.09 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

In other LIFE360 news, insider James Synge purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.54 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,800.00 ($36,028.37).

Life360, Inc develops and delivers a mobile application (App) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Life360 App, an App for families that provides communications, driving safety, and location sharing information. Its App also offers a range of additional services, including driving safety, personal SOS, crime reports, automated family notifications, family communications, and others.

