Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 15,383 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 51,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07.

About Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:NRGOF)

NewRange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that comprises 276 unpatented lode mining claims located in Mineral County, Nevada.

