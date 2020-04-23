Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF)’s share price dropped 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 2,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

About Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:SNVVF)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Honeywell International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Honeywell International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
General Electric to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
General Electric to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Dominion Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share
Dominion Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate California Resources Corp to Announce -$1.38 EPS
Analysts Anticipate California Resources Corp to Announce -$1.38 EPS
Comparing Verra Mobility and The Competition
Comparing Verra Mobility and The Competition
Avis Budget Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Avis Budget Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report