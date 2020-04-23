Alphabet (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Trading Up 1.7%

Alphabet Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK/B)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $187.37 and last traded at $186.58, approximately 5,100,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $183.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRK/B shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $242.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $243.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.99.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.