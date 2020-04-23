Brainchip (ASX:BRN) Shares Down 100%

Brainchip Limited (ASX:BRN)’s share price was down 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.03), approximately 6,625,218 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$555,163.00 ($393,732.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $60.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.05.

In other news, insider Adam Osseiran 9,338,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th.

BrainChip Holdings Limited develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Akida Development Environment, a complete machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing spiking neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge and enterprise products; and Akida Neuromorphic System-on-Chip, a neuromorphic computing device.

