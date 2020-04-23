Brainchip (ASX:BRN) Shares Down 100%

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Brainchip Limited (ASX:BRN)’s share price was down 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.03), approximately 6,625,218 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$555,163.00 ($393,732.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $60.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.05.

In other news, insider Adam Osseiran 9,338,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th.

About Brainchip (ASX:BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Limited develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Akida Development Environment, a complete machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing spiking neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge and enterprise products; and Akida Neuromorphic System-on-Chip, a neuromorphic computing device.

