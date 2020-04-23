China Mobile (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

China Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) was down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 204,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

About China Mobile (OTCMKTS:SNPMF)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Honeywell International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Honeywell International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
General Electric to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
General Electric to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Dominion Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share
Dominion Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate California Resources Corp to Announce -$1.38 EPS
Analysts Anticipate California Resources Corp to Announce -$1.38 EPS
Comparing Verra Mobility and The Competition
Comparing Verra Mobility and The Competition
Avis Budget Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Avis Budget Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report