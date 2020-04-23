TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) Shares Up 1.9%

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.00, 39,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 172% from the average session volume of 14,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66.

TELA Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Honeywell International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Honeywell International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
General Electric to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
General Electric to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Dominion Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share
Dominion Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate California Resources Corp to Announce -$1.38 EPS
Analysts Anticipate California Resources Corp to Announce -$1.38 EPS
Comparing Verra Mobility and The Competition
Comparing Verra Mobility and The Competition
Avis Budget Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Avis Budget Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report