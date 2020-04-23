Afterpay (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Afterpay in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77.

Afterpay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEAPF)

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomapping services in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance, rail, property, roofing, solar, telco, transport, and utilities, as well as government industries. The company was formerly known as ipernica ltd and changed its name to Nearmap Ltd in November 2012.

