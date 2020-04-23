Betashares Legg Mason Equity Income Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:EINC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Betashares Legg Mason Equity Income Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:EINC) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$6.34 ($4.50) and last traded at A$6.34 ($4.50), 19,640 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.32 ($4.48).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

