Betashares Active Australian Hybrids Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:HBRD) Trading 0.2% Higher

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Betashares Active Australian Hybrids Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:HBRD) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$9.62 ($6.82) and last traded at A$9.61 ($6.82), 135,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$9.59 ($6.80).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

