Betashares Global Income Leaders ETF (ASX:INCM) Shares Down 1.7%

Betashares Global Income Leaders ETF (ASX:INCM) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$11.87 ($8.42) and last traded at A$11.87 ($8.42), 21,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$12.07 ($8.56).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

