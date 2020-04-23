Betashares Legg Mason Real Income Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:RINC) Shares Down 0.3%

Betashares Legg Mason Real Income Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:RINC) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$7.05 ($5.00) and last traded at A$7.18 ($5.09), 28,840 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.20 ($5.11).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

