Betashares Crude Oil INDEX ETF-Currency Hedged (Synthetic) (ASX:OOO) Shares Down 38.7%

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Betashares Crude Oil INDEX ETF-Currency Hedged (Synthetic) (ASX:OOO) were down 38.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.51 ($1.78) and last traded at A$2.60 ($1.84), approximately 12,794,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.24 ($3.01).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Receive News & Ratings for Betashares Crude Oil INDEX ETF-Currency Hedged (Synthetic) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betashares Crude Oil INDEX ETF-Currency Hedged (Synthetic) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Honeywell International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Honeywell International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
General Electric to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
General Electric to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Dominion Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share
Dominion Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate California Resources Corp to Announce -$1.38 EPS
Analysts Anticipate California Resources Corp to Announce -$1.38 EPS
Comparing Verra Mobility and The Competition
Comparing Verra Mobility and The Competition
Avis Budget Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Avis Budget Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report