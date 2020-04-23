Betashares S&P 500 Yield Maximiser Fund (ASX:UMAX) Trading Down 1.2%

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Betashares S&P 500 Yield Maximiser Fund (ASX:UMAX) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$17.75 ($12.59) and last traded at A$17.84 ($12.65), 13,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$18.06 ($12.81).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

