Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 1,835,469 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,708,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

In other Taronis Fuels news, CEO Scott Mahoney bought 3,043,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,347.90.

About Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and distributes industrial gases and welding equipment and services to the retail and wholesale metalworking and manufacturing industries. It also creates, sells, and distributes MagneGas, a synthetic gas used as an alternative to acetylene and other fossil-fuel derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

