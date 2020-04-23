Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Imperial Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.06, approximately 14,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 23,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Imperial Metals from $2.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of base and precious metals projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and a 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

