Sonic Automotive (SAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAH opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at $445,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

