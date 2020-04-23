Atlassian (TEAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TEAM opened at $149.20 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $102.61 and a 1 year high of $156.12. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $131.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

