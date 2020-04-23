Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

