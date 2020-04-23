Eaton (ETN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ETN opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.30. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Stephens lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

