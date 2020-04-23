Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59.

FMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

