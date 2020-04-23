HBT Financial (HBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 million. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $293.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,110.

HBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

