Hubbell (HUBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 8.50-8.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $8.50-8.80 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hubbell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.