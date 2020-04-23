LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.