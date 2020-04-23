CRA International (CRAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. CRA International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.14 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRAI opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CRA International has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRAI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRA International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

