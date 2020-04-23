Western Digital (WDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Western Digital has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.85-1.05 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.85-1.05 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WDC stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,602 shares of company stock valued at $980,329. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.96.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

