Compass Diversified (CODI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CODI stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Insiders bought 217,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

