Franklin Resources (BEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BEN opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

