Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ AMAL opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.07. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
Amalgamated Bank Company Profile
Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
