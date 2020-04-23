Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Emergent Biosolutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EBS opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $71.19.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,104.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,933.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,400 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,402 shares of company stock valued at $15,474,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBS. Cowen began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

