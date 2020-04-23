Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Dunkin Brands Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.16-3.21 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.16-3.21 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

