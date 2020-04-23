Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93.

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

