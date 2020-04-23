Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 387,100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.70.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,979,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 669,604 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 437,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 94,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

