Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.70. Saga Communications shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 6,500 shares trading hands.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 42,955.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.